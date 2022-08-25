Oakland police arrest man with prior DUIs after deadly hit-and-run on Piedmont Avenue

Oakland police said they have arrested a 31-year-old following a deadly hit-and-run, alleging that he had been speeding at the time and has prior convictions for DUI and drug possession.

Danniqua Tims was taken into custody following the death of a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, who was walking in the crosswalk by West MacArthur Boulevard and Piedmont Avenue on Thursday about 4 p.m.

Crime scene tape was hung up on the sidewalk across the street from the popular Dona and Pomello restaurants.

The Oakland Fire Department was called to help. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died.

The preliminary investigation showed the car was speeding westbound on West MacArthur Boulevard when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian appeared to have been within the marked crosswalk when struck, police said.