Oakland public employee unions rally against job cuts, layoffs

Oakland city union workers who received layoff notices rallied on Tuesday outside City Hall.

They said job cuts will have harmful impacts on public services.

City employee labor unions are frustrated over dozens of layoff notices sent to employees this week.



The layoffs are part of a $130 million budget shortfall affecting workers from several city departments.

"That's all we want to do is do our work and not worry about if we are going to get laid off and not be able to take care of our families because of mismanagement by this administration," said Mike Patterson, chief steward for IBEW Local 1245.

The union workers say that the layoffs are illegal under the city charter.

And they called on the city to work with them to avoid job losses and service cuts.

Neither the interim mayor nor the city administrator have commented on the union's allegations.

