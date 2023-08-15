Oakland restaurant break-in caught on video - $10K in workers' tips stolen

A restaurant in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood was broken into over the weekend, with thieves smashing a safe containing $10,000 in workers' tips.

"We need to do something. Because otherwise we can’t survive," said Osvaldo Sanchez, owner and general manager of Agave Uptown at the corner of 22nd Street and Broadway.

"It’s hard. It’s really hard because it’s affecting our business," Sanchez said. "It's not just that they break in, but now people are afraid to come in and dine with us."

Surveillance video shows two cars pulling up outside the restaurant at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Some people get out. They force open the lock on the main doors on Franklin Street.

"So basically they just break in, break here, and they broke the locks," Sanchez said.

They went straight to the office, where they used a long pry tool to get inside.

They broke open a small safe containing $10,000 in workers' tips.

"Now I have to pay that money. Because like it or not, it's the money they already worked," Sanchez said.

The thieves even stole 10 expensive bottles of tequila from a storage room.

All told, Sanchez says the thieves caused $40,000 in damage and loss.

"It's affecting us, really bad. And a lot of families are relying on us. I have like 30, 40 employees," he said.

