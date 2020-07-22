Oakland school board forum 'Zoom-bombed' by white supremacists, organizers say

In Oakland, police are investigating how a candidate's forum for the Oakland school board was taken over in a "Zoom bomb" attack.

"We have been zoom bombed by some white supremacists," said Zach Norris, executive director of the Ella Baker Center, which hosted the forum over the weekend.



Two school board candidates, who are both African-American women, were about to take questions when the feed was hacked and taken over.

Dia Penning and Cherisse Gash were verbally attacked with racial slurs and death threats.

The FBI has joined the investigation.

