6 injured in Oakland school shooting

Six people were injured in a shooting in Oakland near a cluster of schools on Wednesday, police said.

Three patients are in critical condition at Highland Hospital with unspecified injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

All six victims are adults, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted.

Oakland police said they were investigating a shooting early Wednesday afternoon on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street in East Oakland. The shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study. Police have not provided any information on possible shooters, but a parent told KTVU she witnessed five potential shooters.

A father told KTVU that he was speaking to his 13-year-old daughter on the phone when he heard gunshots in the background. She was huddling under a desk when she called her dad.

"I didn't have too much information but I just rushed over," said the father. "I was about to rush the police. I was first in line, and they wouldn't let me through I asked them ‘what if it was your daughter?’"

Parents and students congregate outside church where they are reuniting after Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

The campus was deemed to be cleared of danger a little after 3 p.m., according to Schaaf.

Video shared with KTVU showed students hiding under desks earlier in the afternoon.

SkyFOX flew overhead, showing students and staff leaving the buildings on campus.

Several schools have facilities on this block. They are Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools as well as BayTech Charter School and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study. The area is near the I-580 freeway.

The Oakland Unified School District has only said "there was an incident today at the King Estate campus" but did not elaborate on what happened.

"Please understand this is still an active situation, and ​information is still forthcoming," OUSD said.

We have learned that all students at the affected campuses have been reunited with their parents or guardians. Parents looking to pick up their children were told to head to Mountain Boulevard and Fontaine Street, police said.

Several parents were seen hugging their children and feeling relieved at the scene.

Councilman Loren Taylor decried gun violence in his city.

"What I know is guns are on our campuses where our babies are supposed to be protected and that is out of control," said Taylor. "We need to do more to protect the lives of our kids that means bringing in the resources, keeping the guns off the streets."

In August, a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old classmate at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. Parents criticized the Oakland Unified School District for not quickly notifying them about the shooting.

Parents are relieved to reunite with their children after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022

Students leave school on Fontaine Street after an Oakland school shooting. Sept. 28, 2022