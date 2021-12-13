Oakland sees 131 homicides, highest in last decade

A man found dead Monday morning in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood is the city's 131st homicide victim this year, marking the highest number of violent deaths in Oakland in a decade, police said.

The man's name was not being released by police or the Alameda County coroner's bureau Monday morning, but he was an Oakland resident, according to police.

The city hasn't had that many homicides since 2012, police data show.

Officers responded at 12:44 a.m. to the 500 block of 45th Street in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood after they received word that a man was lying dead on the sidewalk.

Officers located the man, who had suffered blunt force trauma to his head, police said. Medical personnel at the scene treated the man for his injuries but he died.

A stabbing Thursday night left another person dead in Oakland, according to police. The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Golf Links Road.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the stabbing, but the victim did not survive, police said.

In another incident, a San Leandro man was in critical condition Friday night after he was shot in Oakland, according to police. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of International Boulevard.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the pair of slayings is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Anyone with information about the shooting that injured the San Leandro man is asked to call the department at (510) 238-3326.