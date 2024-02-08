Oakland sells former Raiders practice facility for $24M

The Oakland City Council unanimously on Tuesday approved the sale of the former Raiders training facility in Alameda for $24 million.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the council unanimously OK'd selling the facility to Prologis, a San Francisco-based real estate trust.

Since the Raiders left Oakland in 2020, the facility has been used by Oakland Pro Soccer, which owns the Oakland Roots and Oakland Soul soccer teams.

Prologis will be required to lease the facility back to Oakland Pro Soccer to use as a practice facility.

The sale is expected to bring in $11.5 million in proceeds for the city, according to a staff report prepared ahead of the vote.