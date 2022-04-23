Oakland smoke shops cited for selling flavored tobacco to minors

Two Oakland smoke shops have been cited for selling flavored tobacco products to minors, police said Friday.

In March, the Oakland Police Department Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Unit conducted an investigation targeting local shops following calls from community members.

The investigation led to the recovery of prohibited flavored tobacco products sold to minors at two stores, police said.

During a follow-up inspection, officers seized approximately $10,000 to $15,000 in banned flavored tobacco products.

Police said the products were in violation of Oakland's Tobacco Ordinance that prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The clerks who sold the products were issued citations, could face fines and could be required to take mandatory training from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, police said.