Cars torched, businesses defaced as Oakland sideshows critically injure 1

The Brief Three sideshows in parts of Oakland shut intersections down early Sunday morning. The violent takeovers took over the intersections at International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue, Foothill Boulevard and 55th Avenue, and 98th Avenue and Empire Road. One person was critically injured, three cars were set ablaze, and many businesses were damaged and vandalized.



There are heightened fears about safety in Oakland, for many residents and business owners, after a series of violent sideshows early Sunday morning.

Destructive sideshows take over major Oakland intersections

Three destructive scenes unfolded across major intersections in busy neighborhoods -- leading to explosions, car fires, and at least one person with critical injuries.

What they're saying:

It was a terrifying awakening early Sunday morning for people in three Oakland neighborhoods.

"It's crazy," said Santana Beltran of Oakland. "They're just running around, and it smells like strip rubber."

What we know:

Another series sideshows took over the intersections at International Boulevard and 42nd Avenue, Foothill Boulevard and 55th Avenue, and 98th Avenue and Empire Road.

"I'm concerned about my safety and my family and stuff. We live close by here," said Beltran.

It all began around 2 a.m. Sunday. Three cars were set ablaze, sending massive plumes of fire and black smoke into the sky.

At least one person was critically injured. Oakland police shut down the three intersections for hours Sunday morning, with the sideshows finally clearing around 4:30 a.m.

Impacted businesses assessing damage

In the light of day, sheared-off rubber was left in the streets, and endless tire tracks crisscrossed the pavement.

Many businesses were damaged, like the New York Buffet on International.

Local perspective:

"There's more graffiti written on the walls and their windows," said a worker at New York Buffet who didn't want to be identified.

She says the unpredictable violence – which has been a frequent problem in Oakland for years – feels like a violation to hardworking businesses.

"I see my manager's face, and they're kind of just very disappointed," the employee said. "Ultimately, it's a business. It's a lifestyle. It is a living. So for it to happen to them, it is very unfortunate."

Police union faults city's police staffing policies for failing to prevent sideshows

"Last night was symbolic of the mayhem that residents are experiencing," said Sam Singer, spokesperson for the Oakland Police Officers Association.

Singer says the city needs more cops on the streets – beyond what's been approved in the budget – to keep these sideshows from happening again.

"The police are outgunned, they're out-manned," said Singer. "It's very sad, it's very concerning. Oakland is out of control, and it's likely going to get much worse this summer."

KTVU reached out to the Oakland Police Department for more details about these sideshows as well as about the Oakland Police Officers Association's criticisms that there are not enough police resources to get ahead of them.

We did not immediately hear back.