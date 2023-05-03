Oakland teachers decide to strike Thursday, schools will remain open

Teachers with the Oakland Education Association are proceeding with their plans to strike on Thursday, May 4, after a deal could not be reached, according to the Oakland Unified School District.

OUSD said students and families should expect picket lines Thursday, but said schools will remain open. OUSD officials said despite the schools being open, it will not be a "typical school day."

OUSD officials also said specific site instructions will be provided Wednesday evening and Thursday and that staff has been assigned to schools to ensure the students' safety.

"Solidarity schools" may announce they are opening during the strike; however these schools are not sanctioned by the OUSD, officials said.

Officials do not know how long the strike will last and will continue to discuss with the OEA for a solution.

Information provided by OUSD on strike is available in several languages here.