Oakland teachers walk off job over pay

Oakland public school teachers walked out Friday morning over their ongoing contract dispute with the district.

Educators held rallies at Oakland high schools, before they marched downtown and staged a bigger rally in the middle of the day at Frank Ogawa Plaza. After that, the educators marched to the district's headquarters.

The one-day action was an unauthorized strike.

The teachers said the sickout was in reaction to what they call the district's "insulting" contract proposal. The last contract between the district and teachers' union expired in October.

The two sides are far apart on pay and class size.

Teachers want a 22% pay raise because they say they are among the lowest-paid educators in the Bay Area.

In a statement, the district said while it kept all of its schools open, the strike was a disruption to learning routines.

"Unfortunately, the action did keep some students out of school, and adversely impacted student access to instruction at some schools," the Oakland Unified School District said.

The district said it will continue negotiations with the teachers union.