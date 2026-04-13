Oakland teens wins CIF girls wresting championship.

The Brief Shayna Ward, a senior at Sojourner Truth Independent Study School, recently secured the first CIF girls wrestling state championship in the history of the Oakland Athletic League. Because Sojourner Truth does not have its own sports teams, Ward competes for Oakland Technical High School. The celebration on Monday will include speeches from various district leaders to recognize her unprecedented accomplishment on the mat.



The Oakland Unified Board of Education is set to celebrate a historic athletic achievement as it honors the district’s latest state champion.

Historic athletic achievement

Why you should care:

Shayna Ward, a senior at Sojourner Truth Independent Study School, recently secured the first CIF girls wrestling state championship in the history of the Oakland Athletic League. Because Sojourner Truth does not have its own sports teams, Ward competes for Oakland Technical High School.

Ward’s championship run capped off a perfect season, finishing with a 42-0 undefeated record. A former Junior Olympian, Ward has stated she now has her sights set on competing in the Olympics in the future.

The celebration on Monday will include speeches from various district leaders to recognize her unprecedented accomplishment on the mat.