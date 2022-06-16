Oakland tiny home residents treated to haircut, shower

Residents of an Oakland tiny home community received help from a three-day resource fair, where they were provided with basic needs such as soap and water.

"Operation: Dignity," a local non-profit organization that runs the cabin community on Mandela Parkway, also organized the event from Tuesday to Thursday.

The fair included help with social services, job and health resources and free haircuts.

For some residents, a simple haircut and fresh shower meant a lot to them.

"One of my clients just told me (that) he wasn't going to come, but he's so happy he did," said Nikia Harris, a Mandela South community cabins site manager. "He hasn't had his hair cut in six months. So just the fact that (he got) fresh shower, haircut, and possibly a good meal and some new clothes, it's a happy day."

Operation: Dignity aims to fight homelessness and provide shelter and housing to those who are unhoused, according to its website.

The tiny home community on Mandela will mark three years in operation in August.

Most people stay there for about six months as they transition to more permanent housing.