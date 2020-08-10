Oakland top cop vows action after deadly weekend

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer vowed Monday to crackdown on violent crime after a deadly weekend of violence.

"We'll make a stand against violence," Manheimer said near the corner of 86th Avenue and Holly Street while flanked by members of her command staff.

She addressed the media in a neighborhood where a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car early Sunday morning. It was the third shooting death in the city within seven hours.

"It's unacceptable. We're seeig a lot of guns, but I will tell you, the fact that we are here with the community at this walk today shows that we are standing together," Manheimer said.

The chief, who met with community members and the shooting victim's mother during a walk in the neighborhood, said she plans to boost resources to tamp down on the violence.

"We will interrupt this violence, and we will work with all of our community so oakland will not continue to see this uptick," Manheimer said.

The first killing happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday. A man was shot and killed at a bus stop on Lakeshore Avenue near Mandana Boulevard, not far from Lake Merritt and a bustling commercial district unaccustomed to such violence.

Several hours later, just after 10 p.m., a man was shot and killed near 72nd Avenue and International Boulevard in East Oakland.

After being shot in a car near 86th and Holly, the third homicide victim crashed into a neighbor's yard. The car then caught fire.

"It's just insane what we see going on," said Oakland City Councilmember Larry Reid, who represents East Oakland.

Reid, a longstanding supporter of the police department, said police plan on "employing additional resources out here, hopefully to address the increase in crime, and hopefully they'll be some arrests made relatively soon."

Reid said there should be more community outrage over street violence in the city.

"With all the loss of life of young African American and young Latinos who are dying in my streets and being shot every day, I don't see any demonstration to talk about those black and brown lives matters," Reid said.