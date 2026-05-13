Oakland youth soccer club marks 51 years of empowering girls on and off the field

The Brief The Oakland Soccer Club serves over 500 local young people, providing a year-round safe space. Beyond the Game: The program connects low-income and immigrant families with resources like food, gas, and college pathways. Volunteer Led: The club relies on grants, donations, and a dedicated team of volunteers, including local law enforcement.



While the typical soccer season may be nearing its end, the training and mentorship at the Oakland Soccer Club never truly stop. For the more than 500 girls and boys enrolled in the program, the pitch is a place of refuge, growth, and community.

Soccer gives confidence

What they're saying:

For 15-year-old youth player Aida Aguilar, the sport has been a transformative experience. Standing at 4 feet 11 inches, Aguilar is often smaller than her opponents, but her coaches describe her as a "fierce defender" who never backs down from a challenge.

"Soccer helps because it builds more confidence over the years," Aguilar said. "I doubted myself a lot."

That confidence is exactly what club president Iliana Rivera hopes to instill in every athlete. Rivera notes that many of the players come from low-income or immigrant families who face significant daily hurdles. The club acts as a bridge, connecting families to essential resources ranging from necessities like food and gas to professional internships and pathways to higher education.

"They stay away from drugs, they stay in school, they become coaches," Rivera said. "They give back to their community. They become well-rounded people."

Dedicated volunteers

The impact of the club is bolstered by a staff of dedicated volunteers. Among them is Roberto Garcia, an Oakland police officer who serves as a coach and role model for the athletes.

"I want to teach them values," Garcia said. "How to work as a team, how to respect each other."

For team captain and leading scorer Kendra Ramirez, those life lessons are more valuable than the final score on the scoreboard.

"Soccer for me is a learning experience mentally and physically," Ramirez said. "Any stress I have from school, it helps me make more friends. [I've learned] that not all the time you're going to win, and that's okay."

As the club approaches its 51st anniversary next month, it remains funded primarily through donations and grants. From the holiday celebrations hosted for families to the daily drills on the field, the mission remains the same: empowering the next generation of Oakland leaders.

Amber Lee is a reporter for KTVU. Full video coverage of this story can be viewed in the player above.