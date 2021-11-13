Oakland's Chabot Space & Science Center reopens after 18-month closure

For the first time in 18 months, the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland has reopened to aspiring astronauts and space fans.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee and State Assembly member Mia Bonta attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the reopening.

Chabot is teaming up with the NASA Ames Research Center to present several new exhibits that aim to give young people insight into the wonders of space.

The downtime during the pandemic allowed the museum to "turbocharge" an existing relationship with NASA, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Under the partnership, they will make presentations, conduct classes, and make connections with students interested in aerospace or other science, math and technology careers.

The center is located on Skyline Boulevard in Oakland is open weekends and a few weekdays during the holidays.

