Oakland's First Fridays ready for return after short hiatus

By
Published  April 2, 2024 1:31pm PDT
Oakland
Oakland's First Fridays to go on hiatus, blames shrinking space, revenue

Oakland’s popular First Fridays street fair is a family-friendly event attracting tens of thousands of patrons every month, but organizers say the non-profit just isn’t bringing in enough money.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's First Fridays is making a comeback following a three-month hiatus.

The Town's signature monthly celebration, blending arts, culture, food, and community, resumes this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. along Telegraph Avenue between 22nd and 27th streets.

"We're thrilled to be back and ready to celebrate what Oakland First Fridays is all about! After a brief pause, the heart of the city is pulsating with life, creativity, and community spirit once more. Join us for a night of art, music, delicious food, and vibrant culture. It's time to rekindle the magic and embrace the energy of this beloved event!," organizers said on the event's website.

Although temporary, organizers pumped the brakes on First Fridays at the top of 2024 through March due to financial constraints.

For years, the monthly block party has served as a hub for local artists, performers, and local businesses in Oakland to shine.

While the event is scheduled to resume on the first Friday of each month starting April 5, organizers are still fundraising to build on the resurgence.