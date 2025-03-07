Oakland's First Fridays celebrates Women's History Month

The Brief Oakland's First Fridays returned, and this month's celebration was an ode to women. The festival's March 7 event, "Herstory in the Making," featured live music and pop-ups from women-led businesses. First Fridays is free to the public.



Oakland's First Fridays festival rolled back around with the theme for March focused on Women's History Month.

The March 7 celebration was all about "Herstory in the making."

"What we wanted to do is actually to take the time to highlight women who are doing phenomenal things here in Oakland," Venessa McGhee, the First Fridays Festival Director, said. "Our main stage is an all-women lineup, so you'll see local talent that will be showcased there."

The evening included food from local vendors, artists, music acts, Oakland's own turf-dancing style, and local businesses and community groups.

Shiny chrome and classic cars lined Telegraph Avenue with the women from the Dope Era Whips car club showing off their wheels.

"I just want people to know there are women in the car community who are present and working, who are building community, building bridges you probably won't see anywhere else," said Tiffanie Hester with the car club.

Also new this month, First Fridays decided to present awards to local women who have contributed on a grassroots level to the Oakland community. Fourteen women were nominees and two finalists were selected to receive awards on the main stage.

"It's an opportunity to share the stories of these phenomenal women," McGhee said.

One awardee was Carolyn Russell, executive director of the Safe Place in Oakland, which provides shelter and support services for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The other award winner is Andrea Spearman, executive producer and host of the podcast, "The Black Landscape," which is in its eighth season.

"It's such an honor and a blessing," Spearman said. "The podcast is a series of conversations and interviews with Black leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, faith leaders, our government leaders, lawmakers. And I want people to realize Black people are not a monolith," Spearman said.

She said several women in the community inspire her, and she's glad events such as First Fridays are helping to highlight women leaders.

"Shirley Chisholm, Katherine Dunham, Judith Jamison, our own Barbara Lee. All these women have stood on business and shared their perspectives, their voices, their histories. They refuse to be set to the side and I hope I am continuing their legacy," Spearman said.