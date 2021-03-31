Oakland's Hella Tea honors hip-hop culture while selling comfort in a cup
Oakland's Hella Tea is an online store selling loose-leaf tea while paying homage to local Bay Area figures, especially those steeped in hip-hop culture.
San Francisco's many historical gems cultivated by women
In honor of Women's History Month, KTVU's Christien Kafton uncovers historical gems from women who've made their mark on history.
Women’s History Month: Caregivers, frontline workers focus of 2022 theme
This year’s theme is “Providing Healing, Promoting Hope,” paying tribute to women caregivers and frontline workers.
Women's History Month: Creator of "The Fresh Dolls"
Sal Castaneda catches up with Dr. Lisa Williams, the creator of "The Fresh Dolls" to discuss how she's empowering women and girls to embrace different ethnicities, and encouraging female entrepreneurs to reach their goals.
Giving Day: Techbridge Girls
KTVU is recognizing the work of Oakland-based Techbridge Girls, which helps create opportunities in science, technology and other related fields for girls and non-binary young people, especially those who are Black or from another community of color.
Pandemic fallout costing women personally and professionally
Gasia Mikaelian explains how women are suffering disproportionately at work and at home since the start of the pandemic.
Women's History Month: HER App
Robyn Exton, founder of HER App, discusses why the app is so important to LGBTQ women looking for connections online.
Bay Area entrepreneur finds success with business that gives back
It has no doubt been a tough year for business, but a Bay Area entrepreneur says even now she is steadily growing her business. She credits, in part, her company’s mission to give back.
Giving Day: About Face
About Face is a nonprofit in the Bay Area that helps teen girls and non-binary youth confront and decode messages in the mass media that create toxic stereotypes and perpetuate forms of gender bias. Find out more about the group's work.
US Air Force celebrates Women’s History Month with all-female C-17 flights
The C-17 aircraft took off March 17 from Joint Base Charleston and flew to Pope Army Airfield, where they picked up female paratroopers.
Struggles of trans women during the pandemic
Trans women have faced health care and workplace discrimination at a disproportionate level during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Giving Day: YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley
YWCA Associate Director of Learning and Development Rosa Revuelta spoke with KTVU's Sal Castaneda on The Nine on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Women find career success as firefighters, construction workers
Both women are finding career success in industries long dominated by men. Statistics show only 8 percent of firefighters are women. In construction, women make up 10 percent.
Former presidents, 1st ladies urge Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine
Four former presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available to them.
Female author releases children's book on life in quarantine
Sal Castaneda catches up with author LeUyen Pham to talk about her new book "Outside, Inside."
Michelle Obama, Katherine Johnson, Mia Hamm to be inducted into National Women’s Hall of Fame
Former first lady Michelle Obama, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and soccer icon Mia Hamm are among the inductees for the 2021 class of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.
First female artistic director at Lorraine Hansberry Theatre
Sal Castaneda catches up with Margo Hall and discusses her historic role as first female artistic director at San Francisco's premier Black theatre company.
Giving Day: Bay Area Girls Club
The Bay Area Girls Club helps girls avoid the risks of dropping out of school, getting involved with gangs, becoming pregnant and other challenges they say are common in urban communities in the Bay Area.