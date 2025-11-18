Oakland's Jack London Square poised for change with new law

The Brief A new state law will allow a wider range of businesses to open in Jack London Square. Leaders and residents hope the change will help fill vacant storefronts and revitalize Oakland’s struggling waterfront district.



A new state law set to take effect in the new year is expected to open the door to more types of businesses in Jack London Square. It's a major shift that local leaders hope will help revitalize one of Oakland’s key commercial districts.

More than half of the ground-floor commercial space in Jack London Square currently sits vacant. Business owners and neighbors say the area needs new energy and more reasons for people to return.

On a rainy Monday night at Merchant’s Saloon, one of Oakland’s oldest bars, bartender Chris Strong recalled when the waterfront was thriving.

"Probably about 2018, 2017, I remember working a Monday afternoon shift and every seat was full the entire time," Strong said. "They used to do more events, the farmers' markets had more people and more stalls there, all of it, everything just seems to be shrunken down a bit."

East Bay State Sen. Jesse Arreguín (D-Oakland) authored SB 304, a newly signed bill by Gov. Gavin Newsom that relaxes long-standing restrictions on the types of businesses the Port of Oakland, which owns many of the properties, can lease to. The law will allow a broader mix of commercial, cultural and recreational uses.

"This will lift those restrictions for 40 years, so we think that this is really critical, it's a game-changer, and it's going to help fill some of these ground-floor vacancies and bring life back to Jack London Square," Arreguín said.

For decades, state law required coastal land to be managed for the public benefit, limiting leasing to maritime businesses and visitor-serving establishments such as bars and restaurants.

"There have been a number of tenants who want to come in, to bring in a barber shop or a nail shop or a grocery store. Things that a community wants, that have been limited because state law did not allow them," Arreguín said.

Despite some wins, including a Dave & Buster’s slated to open, residents say the district has also seen a wave of closures, including the Waterfront Hotel earlier this year.

"I used to come here frequently, a couple of decades ago, and it was always packed, always happening, there was just liveliness, music, people everywhere," said Oakland resident Shiloh Yard. "And I moved here two years ago and even in the last year I've seen several businesses down here close and it's been hard."

Others say the waterfront is still a desirable destination, if there were more essential services and everyday businesses.

"I would love to see more retail-type establishments. I’d love to see a grocery store, more service-oriented places like salons," said Oakland resident Deanna Evans.

"I’d like to see more small businesses like local restaurants and stuff," Yard said. "I would just like to see all these vacancies filled with things that we need in the community."

Arreguín said the law is also intended to improve public safety by generating more foot traffic and activating long-empty storefronts.

He said the Port of Oakland is already in talks with prospective tenants and expects the process for approvals to be faster and more streamlined under the new rules.