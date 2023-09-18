Oakland's Le Cheval restaurant closing after 38 years

A restaurant in downtown Oakland has become the latest business in the city to close due to crime concerns.

Le Cheval at the corner of Clay and 10th streets will shut down at the end of this month after 38 years in business.

The owner blames crime for what he calls his painful decision to shut down permanently.

It comes after he laid off workers and cut back on hours in his effort to stay in business.

In a Facebook post, the Tran family, said they would be looking for another location to re-open.

