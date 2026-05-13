Oakland's only Gap store is closing

The Brief The Gap is closing its storefront on Lakeshore Avenue, which serves as the retailer's final location in Oakland. Company officials stated they will not renew the lease for the space, which is set to expire this summer. The Gap continues to operate stores in San Francisco, Marin County, and the South Bay, in addition to a Gap Factory Outlet in Livermore.



The Gap is closing its storefront on Lakeshore Avenue, which serves as the retailer's final location in Oakland.

Company officials stated they will not renew the lease for the space, which is set to expire this summer. The Oakland location has been a fixture of the Lakeshore shopping district for more than 25 years.

While the Oakland site is shutting its doors, Gap representatives said employees will be offered the chance to relocate to other positions within the Bay Area.

The company continues to operate stores in San Francisco, Marin County, and the South Bay, in addition to a Gap Factory Outlet in Livermore.