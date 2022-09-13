Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy

article

Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime Emmy Awards repeated her prize from 2020 for her performance as Rue Bennett in the hit series "Euphoria."

That was also the year she first cemented herself in the Emmy history books by becoming the youngest to ever win in the lead actress in drama category.

Zendaya took the trophies for her role as a teen addict on the HBO show, which delves into a world of drugs, sex, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.

During her acceptance speech on Monday, the actress thanked the cast and crew of "Euphoria," as well as her family and friends for their support.

She also took a moment to highlight those who were struggling with substance abuse and those whose stories might be mirrored in the character she plays.

"My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people," Zendaya said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."

Zendaya grew up in Oakland and attended the private Redwood Day School, located near the city’s Dimond and Glenview districts. She was also a student at visual and performing arts charter school Oakland School for the Arts (OSA).

On Tuesday, OSA lauded its former student's achievements and celebrated her Emmy win.

"Oakland School for the Arts is beyond amazed by Zendaya's accomplishments. She continues to break down barriers as a young Black woman in Hollywood," Executive Director Mike Oz said to KTVU in a statement, adding, "Zendaya brings a great sense of pride to the OSA community."

The performer, who's also a singer and dancer, has graced the silver screen in films including "Dune," "The Greatest Showman" and Marvel’s blockbuster Spider-Man movies: "Far from Home" and "No Way Home."

Earlier this year, Time Magazine placed Zendaya on its list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022, describing her as "the future" and "a cultural icon in the making."