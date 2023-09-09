Oakley man arrested, charged with attempted murder after I-580 freeway shooting

An Oakley man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly shot at a victim during a freeway shooting in June.

The California Highway Patrol arrested 57-year-old Nestor Palacios after naming him as the main suspect in a shooting on Interstate 580 June 20, according to authorities.

Palacios has been charged with attempted murder, shooting at a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed firearm.

The shooting occurred near the I-580 interchange with State Route 24 in Oakland. No one was injured, but a victim's car was struck by gunfire, officials said.

Palacios was taken into custody around 5:35 p.m. Upon his arrest, a concealed loaded pistol was discovered on him, according to CHP.

He remains in the Martinez Detention Facility on a $1.35 million bail, according to official reports.