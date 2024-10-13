Oakley police sergeant injured in head-on crash with stolen car

article

An officer responding to a stolen car report was injured when the stolen car crashed head-on while escaping Saturday evening, Oakley police said.

The chaotic scene unfolded around 6:10 p.m. in the area of East Cypress Road where officers were looking for a stolen car in the area. Officers spotted the stolen car, allegedly driven by 29-year-old Devon Singleton, barreling down Jersey Island Road.

Spike strips were deployed to slow down the car, but Singleton kept driving "as fast as his deflating tires would allow him to go," police said.

A woman, who was not named by police, was a passenger in the car.

Two officers, including the sergeant, were at East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue by the Valero gas station and spotted Singleton driving erratically. With moderate traffic in the area and concerned about patrons at the gas station, the sergeant positioned himself between the gas station and the route where Singleton was driving.

Soon after, Singleton crashed head-on with the sergeant, police said. The officer was momentarily trapped but was able to exit his police car and arrest the Antioch resident.

The sergeant was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and was released a few hours later.

"I am very grateful our sergeant will seemingly fully recover from this collision…I appreciate my team of officers last night as they did what they so commonly do- take a stand against criminals," Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said.



"It is my understanding many patrons of the gas station and witnesses to this event personally checked on our sergeant last night to see if he was ok. I cannot say how much I appreciate these gestures and displays of concern- thank you Oakley!" said Beard.

Singleton was life-flighted to a hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash but was eventually released.

He was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony evading.

The woman was also taken to a hospital for her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known and it's unclear if she's facing any charges.

Separately, another arrest was made in the same area when police closed the area off to traffic while they were cleaning the scene.

A driver drove on the shoulder of the road and through a cone pattern. When officers stopped the driver, they determined he was driving while impaired and arrested him.