Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin

An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty deputy was robbed of his jewelry by a man with a gun, who then fled in an awaiting vehicle. The armed robbery was first reported by the East Bay Times.

The deputy was not injured.

Plainclothes deputies who were also in the area spotted the suspects' vehicle and followed it.

The suspect vehicle drove on Interstate 580 to Oakland and got off on 98th Avenue, where the two occupants crashed. The two suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

They were later arrested in the area of 98th and Stearns.