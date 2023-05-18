Off-duty Stockton police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
STOCKTON, Calif. - A Stockton Police Department off-duty detective was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence.
Det. Andrew Donovan was located by officers in the area of Park and Pilgrim Streets following a report of a vehicle stopped at the intersection for an extended period of time.
Police said a DUI investigation was conducted and found that Donovan was under the influence of alcohol.
He was placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review.