Off-duty Stockton police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Victoria Franco
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News

STOCKTON, Calif. - A Stockton Police Department off-duty detective was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly driving under the influence.   

Det. Andrew Donovan was located by officers in the area of Park and Pilgrim Streets following a report of a vehicle stopped at the intersection for an extended period of time.   

Police said a DUI investigation was conducted and found that Donovan was under the influence of alcohol.   

He was placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review.