Officials warn Solano County residents about mountain lion who attacked several animals
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A mountain lion has likely been visiting a neighborhood in Fairfield that is not far from Travis Air Force Base, according to officials at the Solano County Sheriff's Department.
The sheriff's office has issued a warning to residents after a resident in eastern Fairfield found some of their animals dead early Saturday morning.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted about the animal attacks.
