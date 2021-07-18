Expand / Collapse search

Officials warn Solano County residents about mountain lion who attacked several animals

Bay City News

Residents are advised to keep their pets and livestock in a secure area.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A mountain lion has likely been visiting a neighborhood in Fairfield that is not far from Travis Air Force Base, according to officials at the Solano County Sheriff's Department. 

The sheriff's office has issued a warning to residents after a resident in eastern Fairfield found some of their animals dead early Saturday morning. 

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted about the animal attacks.