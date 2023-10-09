Officer-involved shooting at SF Chinese consulate after vehicle crashes into building

An officer-involved shooting occurred at the San Francisco Chinese consulate late Monday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into the building, police confirmed.

According to a city source, a person drove their car into the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China, located at Laguna and Geary streets.

The source said that the driver was shot. However, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed only that officers were engaged in a shooting incident at the consulate without providing further details.

The police department has not disclosed whether the shooting resulted in a fatality.

Witnesses reported seeing a bloodied man being loaded into an ambulance and taken away from the scene. Multiple gunshots were also reported by witnesses.

No additional information has been made available at this time.