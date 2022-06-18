Officials investigate apparent murder-suicide in Crockett

article

Sheriff's deputies found two people dead Friday night in Crockett in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said.

After receiving a report, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Pomona Street around 8:32 p.m. Friday. Officials found a deceased man and juvenile inside, who both appeared to have been deceased for hours.

The investigation is ongoing, with aid from the sheriff's office homicide detectives and crime lab technicians who were also on scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592.