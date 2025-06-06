Officials searching for large South American lizard in Santa Clara County park

article

Authorities on Friday were searching for a large Argentine black and white tegu that was spotted by hikers in Joseph D. Grant County Park.

The Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department issued an alert Friday afternoon announcing that park personnel were on the lookout for the large reptile, which was spotted in the park in the past few days by a group of hikers.

A what?:

Santa Clara County Parks said the Argentine black and white tegu – as the name might suggest – is not native to California.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the lizards are endemic to Brazil, Paraguay, eastern Uruguay and northern Argentina.

Tegus tend to eat bird eggs, small birds, small lizards and various "small mammals and invertebrates," according to Santa Clara County Parks. However, they are also docile and are generally not dangerous to humans.

"They're a popular pet and don't belong in parks," the department said in a statement.

Officials are still on the lookout for the loose tegu, and anyone in Joseph D. Grant County Park who spots the lizard is asked to contact staff onsite or to report the sighting to the park office at 408-274-6121.

