Olivia Culpo expecting first baby with 49ers Christian McCaffrey

The Brief McCaffrey and Culpo announced their pregnancy with a reel and a pair of photos. The baby news comes less than a year after the two were married in Rhode Island.



San Francsico 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo took to Instagram on Monday to announce they are expecting their first baby.

The couple shared the news with a reel showing McCaffrey, 28, and a heavily pregnant Culpo, 32, frolicking together, and with a pair of black and white photos of Culpo accompanied by the caption: "next chapter, motherhood."

The baby news comes less than a year after McCaffrey and Culpo were married at the Watch Hill Chapel in Culpo's native Rhode Island. The couple first started dating in 2019, while McCaffrey was playing for the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey and Culpo were engaged in 2023.

McCaffrey was traded mid-season in 2023 from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. He was named 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, being the league leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.