SF 49ers star Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo

San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey, is newly engaged.

McCaffrey, 26 and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, 30, announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Friday with the caption "4.2.23" written between two infinity signs.

The two started dating in 2019 while McCaffrey was playing for the Carolina Panthers.

This year, he was traded mid-season from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship.

Culpo was spotted at numerous games throughout the season, which she chronicled on her Instagram account.

A slew of celebrities and some of McCaffrey's 49ers teammates commented on the couples joint announcement.