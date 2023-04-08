Expand / Collapse search

SF 49ers star Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo

By KTVU Staff
MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - San Francisco 49ers star running back, Christian McCaffrey, is newly engaged. 

McCaffrey, 26 and his fiancée, Olivia Culpo, 30, announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Friday with the caption "4.2.23" written between two infinity signs. 

The two started dating in 2019 while McCaffrey was playing for the Carolina Panthers. 

This year, he was traded mid-season from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship.

Culpo was spotted at numerous games throughout the season, which she chronicled on her Instagram account. 

A slew of celebrities and some of McCaffrey's 49ers teammates commented on the couples joint announcement.