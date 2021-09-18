Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi hosts "Day of Service" in San Pablo

article

A Bay Area gold medalist led a group of volunteers through a day of service. It was a moment to give a much needed face lift to Montalvin Manor School in San Pablo.

The efforts were led by Kristi Yamaguchi, who won a gold medal in figure skating at the ‘92 Olmypic Games. A Bay Area native, she’s celebrating her organization's 25th anniversary, Always Dream.

"The goal is really to celebrate everyone being together and being part of something," she said.



The school's principal says they are luck to benefit.

"Kids are going to be so surprised on Monday," she said Catherine Acosta-Verpraskus.

About two dozen volunteers dug holes for plants, painted, and even put in nets on basketball hoops. Yamaguchi's partners donated $10,000 to the Title 1 school.

"We are hoping to replicate this in other schools as well," she said. "This is kind of our first time out and it's been a really tough couple of years for everyone at these schools."