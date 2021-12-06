Omicron variant: Third case confirmed in Los Angeles County

article

Health officials in Los Angeles County have revealed a third case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been reported in the area.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health, the person infected with the variant had recently traveled from West Africa and is fully vaccinated. That person is reported to have mild symptoms and is now self-isolating, LA County Public Health said in a press release.

Monday night's development comes just hours after officials revealed a USC student had tested positive for the omicron variant after traveling to the East Coast during the Thanksgiving holiday. That person is also fully vaccinated, experienced mild symptoms and was placed in isolation.

Los Angeles County revealed its first case of the new omicron variant last week. The first case involved a person who returned to Los Angeles County after traveling to South Africa from London on November 22.

