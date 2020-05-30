One dead, another seriously injured in Anthony Chabot Park after car goes off road

article

One person died and another was badly injured after a car went off Redwood Road in Anthony Chabot Regional Park sometime overnight and landed on a hiking trail, authorities said Saturday morning.

The car was spotted about 9 a.m. Saturday by a hiker near Bort Meadow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The hilly area is near Upper San Leandro Reservoir.

One person, whose name was not released, died and another was taken by helicopter to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.