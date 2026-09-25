Concord's Mt. Diablo High School cancels remainder of varsity football season

The Brief Mount Diablo High School in Concord has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season due to player injuries and roster shortages. The school currently has only 16 healthy players, raising safety concerns as smaller athletes are forced to play against much larger opponents. Officials plan to focus on developing the junior varsity team during the off-season to return to varsity play next year.



Mount Diablo High School in Concord has canceled the remainder of its varsity football season following an 0-4 start, joining other Bay Area schools like Richmond High and James Lick High in San Jose that have suspended or canceled their seasons due to a lack of healthy players.

Injured players

Why you should care:

The decision came after multiple injuries left the team with only 16 healthy players.

Head coach and athletic director, Fetuao Mua, said forced position changes raised major safety concerns. Replacement players weighing around 160 pounds were being asked to block opponents weighing up to 300 pounds.

Mua noted that smaller schools like Mount Diablo struggle to retain players.

After developing athletes during their freshman year, many families transfer their children to larger programs such as Pittsburgh High or De La Salle for greater visibility.

Cancelation a surprise

What they're saying:

Defensive end Dewayne Haynes, who was recovering from a dislocated shoulder, was disappointed over missing the rest of the season.

The cancelation surprised students and parents.

Defensive end Dewayne Haynes, who was recovering from a dislocated shoulder, was disappointed over missing the rest of the season.

His mother, Sally Nguyen, said the initial notification from the school lacked clear explanations regarding the safety concerns, causing confusion among parents.

According to Dr. Rick Lehman, orthopedic surgeon and medical director for the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine, dwindling team rosters and rising injury concerns are becoming a nationwide trend in youth football.

Despite the loss of motivation expressed by some players, school leadership is looking ahead.

Mua said the program will shift focus toward developing the junior varsity roster during the off-season to ensure a varsity team can field a roster next year.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District superintendent added that current players have the option to transfer to the district's two other high schools.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU.Tiktok @amberleenews.

The Source: Information for this story came from interviews with KFetuao Mua, (Mount Diablo High School's Athletic Director and Head Varsity Football Coach), parent, and varsity football players, and Dr. Rick Lehman (orthopedic surgeon & medical director for the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine



