'Line-of-duty death': Bay Area firefighter, who died by suicide, is honored

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The Brief Hayward firefighter and paramedic Travis Foster died by suicide on Saturday. The 35-year-old also served in the U.S. Air Force. His death is being recognized as "a line-of-duty death," fire officials said.



Firefighters across the Bay Area and beyond are mourning the death of one of their own, Hayward firefighter and paramedic Travis Foster.

Foster, a member of the Hayward fire family since 2018, died by suicide, according to Hayward Firefighters Local 1909.

What we know:

City officials said he died on Saturday.

In a press release paying tribute to the public servant, the city noted that Foster was also a U.S. military veteran.

He served in the Air Force from 2011 to 2020 as a pararescueman, at one point, simultaneously serving both the Hayward community and the Air Force.

The city said Foster "responded to countless emergency calls," during his tenure with the fire department, in which he served several assignments, including Engines 2, 3, and 4, and Squad 2.

‘Line-of-duty death’

Hayward Firefighters Local 1909 said that his death was being recognized as "a line-of-duty death."

The union acknowledged the job-related impacts on his mental health, saying his death was preceded by his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and "the cumulative impacts of his service."

Solemn processional escort

On Wednesday, fellow firefighters stood on highway overpasses from Santa Cruz to Lincoln in Placer County, in a moving display to honor Foster, during a solemn processional escort of his body.

The city said the procession started in Santa Cruz and traveled to Lincoln, in Placer County.

What we don't know:

It's presumed he was from Lincoln, though KTVU has not been able to verify that information.

Powerful images showed members of Foster's firefighting family taking part in the highway salute.

Losing firefighters to suicide

Roseville Firefighters Local 1592 Honor Guard Commander Dave Killmer shared video of the procession and penned a powerful post about the loss.

What they're saying:

"I am tired of losing firefighters," Killmer wrote. "I am tired of seeing PTSD, trauma, depression, and the cumulative weight of this profession take people we love away from their families, their departments, and their fire service family."

He went on to describe how firefighters are often the first to respond during emergency crisis situations.

"We spend our careers answering other people’s calls for help. We run toward people on the worst days of their lives. Yet sometimes, when one of our own is hurting, asking for help can feel like the hardest call to make," Killmer shared, as he encouraged fellow firefighters to remember to call out for help when they find themselves in this kind of hurt.

He also urged his brothers and sisters in uniform to be attentive and deliberate when interacting with one another.

"Don’t assume the person who is laughing at the kitchen table is okay. Don’t be afraid to ask the uncomfortable questions," the fire captain wrote.

He called on firefighters to be as fierce in the way they look out for one another, off the fire lines, as they are with each other when responding to a disaster out in the field.

"We have become very good at protecting each other on the fireground, but we need to become just as committed to protecting each other when the gear comes off," Killmer wrote.

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San Mateo County firefighters were among the many who also extended their condolences to Hayward fire during this time of loss.

"Travis answered the call to serve his community, and his loss is felt across the entire fire service family," Local 2400 San Mateo County Firefighters wrote on social media.

And the union had a message to the wider fire service community saying, "To every firefighter carrying something heavy: you are not alone, and reaching out is a sign of strength. Check on your crew. Check on yourself."

Dig deeper:

Research has shown firefighters and law enforcement officers are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, first responders are at higher risk of suicide than the wider public.

CDC said figures show emergency medical services providers were 1.39 times more likely to die by suicide than those who aren't in this field of work.

Foster's commitment to service

The city expressed its gratitude to Foster as it honored him for his dedication to his country and to the citizens of Hayward.

"His service as an Air Force Pararescueman reflected the same commitment to helping others that he brought to the Hayward Fire Department and shared with the Hayward community," the city said, as it promised to "continue to honor his memory and legacy."

Foster was 35 years old and leaves behind his wife Jenifer, a daughter, a son "and a family and fire service community that loved him deeply," shared Hayward Firefighters Local 1909.

On Thursday, the union shared a fundraising effort to help support Foster's family.

"Rest easy, Brother," his colleagues said. "We’ll take it from here."