One dead, one critically injured in Vallejo parking lot shooting

Published 
Vallejo
Bay City News

A woman was killed and a juvenile was critically wounded in a parking lot shooting Friday evening, Vallejo police said.

VALLEJO, Calif. - A woman was killed and a juvenile was critically wounded in a 
parking lot shooting Friday evening, Vallejo police said.

Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. to the parking lot at 
Kings Market in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Drive and officers found a woman with a gunshot would who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A wounded juvenile victim who was has been hospitalized in 
critical condition, said Vallejo police spokeswoman Brittany K.Jackson. She said there is currently no suspect.

The identity of the woman will be released by the Solano County 
Coroner's Office.

It is the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call  Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Joshua Caitham at (707) 648-4342.