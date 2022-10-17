One injured in shooting outside Walnut Creek house party

Walnut Creek Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday near a house party of teenagers.

Police said one person was shot and injured and are calling the case an attempted homicide investigation. A suspect has not been captured.

An unidentified person was shot and taken to John Muir Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It happened in what is typically known as a safe, quiet neighborhood close to Northgate High School.

Hutchinson Court was the scene of a teen party Saturday night that grew out of control, according to residents and an attendee.

A partygoer who wishes to remain anonymous said it was hosted by a student at Northgate High. A resident told KTVU that the teen's mother informed some neighbors that there would be a get-together.

"She came in advance and asked if it was ok and I said no problem," said Lori Hartley.

The party doubled beyond its intended size, up to 80 people, after teens began sharing the event on social media, according to an attendee who requested anonymity.

"It was a loud party. It was a loud party with the kids," said Hartley.

Soon, according to our source, uninvited guests arrived and a conflict of some sort happened. At about 11:20 p.m., multiple shots were fired across the street from the party.

A neighbor who didn’t want to give his last name says police contacted his home out of concern. They thought that his window had been shot, though it actually had not, he told KTVU.

Walnut Creek police characterize the shooting as an isolated incident between the involved parties.

Residents say in their neighborhood gunshots are essentially unheard of.

"It’s a very safe neighborhood and we’ve never had any issues like that," said a neighbor who gave his name as Ravi..

Hartley, a 30-year resident says, given our times, the shooting is not a surprise. But to prevent a repeat event, she won’t be agreeing to any more teen parties.

"No, no more. No more parties! No more," said Hartley. "Kids can’t have any more parties. Gunshots going off. No. No more."