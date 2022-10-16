Man attempts to sexually assault woman in BART elevator, police say

BART police said they arrested a man Saturday who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek Station.

Officials said Richard McDowell, of Pittsburg, forced the 20-year-old woman into the elevator after both exited an SFO-bound train just before midnight on Oct. 6. They said he tried to take her pants off, but the victim fought back and escaped the attack.

The victim, who is from Daly City, reportedly did not know the suspect.

Police said they were on the lookout for a man fitting the description since the incident occurred. A BART police sergeant spotted him Saturday and took him into custody without incident.

McDowell, 34, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on sexual assault and kidnapping charges, according to officials.