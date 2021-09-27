Man dies in Cupertino house fire; sheriff working to rule out foul play

A man died Monday morning in a Cupertino house fire, which officials said it known to law enforcement.

The flames were first reported at about 4 a.m. at a home near Highway 85 just south of De Anza College, according to Battalion Chief Mike Matheson.



Santa Clara County firefighters say three people were inside the house at the time of the fire.

But only two people made it out the burning home. A man's body was found in the hallway.

There's no word yet on how the fire started.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff is taking over because the death makes it become a crime scene until investigators can rule out any foul play. Officials said they've been to this house before but did not specify for what reason.

Fire crews says the fire started in a back bedroom of the house.

