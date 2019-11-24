One person dies in fire at Rossmoor eight-plex

article

A person died Saturday night in a two-alarm fire in an eight-unit residential building in the Rossmoor older-adult community in Walnut Creek, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire occurred in the 1200 block of Leisure Lane, according to the online service PulsePoint, and was reported at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.

District Fire Marshal Chris Bachman would not say anything else about the death, other than that it occurred in the only unit that burned. Three other units in that building suffered smoke and water damage; residents in all four of those units have been displaced, Bachman said.

No one else was injured.

Investigators remained on scene late Saturday night trying to determine a cause of the fire, Bachman said.