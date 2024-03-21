One person dies in San Anselmo house fire

One person has died from a Wednesday night fire in San Anselmo.

The fire started a little after 9 p.m. at a house not far from Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

An active gas leak and downed power lines made it difficult for firefighters to get hose lines in the home and rescue the person inside, Ross Valley Batallion Chief Gavin Illingsworth said.

Fire officials say they are investigating the fire, but there's no word yet on what may have caused it.