One person killed in Walnut Creek apartment fire

One person was killed and a dog was injured in an early Saturday morning apartment fire in the Walnut Creek area, said authorities.

The two-alarm fire broke out at about 5:30 a.m. at The Keys condominium complex on North Civic Drive, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The entire complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced that firefighters were able to keep the flames to the one unit where the fire started.

Investigators were just beginning to look into what sparked the fire.

The fire was contained shortly after 6 a.m..

Tenants were able to return to their homes.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the victim, or the specific cause of death.