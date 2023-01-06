One victim rescued from water, search underway for 2nd near Deer Valley Rd. Antioch

First responders have rescued someone from the water and are searching for a second victim Friday afternoon in Antioch.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first tweeted about the incident at Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria just after 3 p.m.

Water rescue underway in Antioch. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

One victim was treated and is expected to be released at the scene. Officials are using a rescue boat and sheriff's office helicopter to search for a second victim.

The search has extended to the west.