One victim rescued from water, search underway for 2nd near Deer Valley Rd. Antioch

By KTVU staff
Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - First responders have rescued someone from the water and are searching for a second victim Friday afternoon in Antioch

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first tweeted about the incident at Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria just after 3 p.m. 

Water rescue underway in Antioch. (Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

One victim was treated and is expected to be released at the scene. Officials are using a rescue boat and sheriff's office helicopter to search for a second victim. 

The search has extended to the west. 