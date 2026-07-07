Ongoing Great Highway car controversy resurfaces with ballot initiative

The Brief A new petition called the "Great Highway for Everyone Act" has been submitted to San Francisco city officials to allow car access back onto the Upper Great Highway. The proposal aims to permit private motor vehicles on the road at all times except for holidays and weekends from Friday evenings to Monday mornings. The Department of Elections now has 30 days to validate the submitted signatures to determine if the measure will qualify for the November ballot.



The ongoing controversy surrounding vehicle access to San Francisco's Great Highway has resurfaced as a new ballot initiative enters the validation phase.

Car use on Great Highway

Local perspective:

The initiative, titled the "Great Highway for Everyone Act," proposes allowing private cars to use the Upper Great Highway within Sunset Dunes Park at all times, with exceptions for holidays and weekends from Fridays at 6 p.m. until Mondays at 4 a.m.

The petition also acknowledges that the city would need to obtain permission from the Coastal Commission and potentially other government agencies to implement the change.

The area, located between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, is currently designated as Sunset Dunes Park after voters approved the park measure in 2024.

Since then, the space has faced continuous challenges from groups seeking to restore vehicle access.

Conversely, advocacy groups like Friends of Sunset Dunes, who wish to keep the park intact, notified KTVU that the petition had officially been submitted to the city.

Mixed feelings

What they're saying:

During the park's anniversary celebration in April, Marty Thenell shared mixed feelings about the space.

"I think had I been registered to vote in San Francisco at the time, I probably would have voted against opening this to pedestrians exclusively, but I do enjoy it because it is open," Thenell said.

Dean Mar, who lives in the inner Sunset, said he thinks they should open the highway back up to cars.

"It affects a lot of residents who live here who have to commute, not just out-of-towners who are enjoying the park," he said. " We do need another park but I do think they should open it to traffic on weekdays."

As a bicyclist, Mar said he enjoys the park.

"But I have to think about everyone," he said.

Brian Flynn said he is not in favor of more cars.

"I think the people voted to keep it closed," he said. "And the stuff, the art they have on it, you can't really do that if it’s open to cars. I think it's better to keep it closed.

According to city data, Sunset Dunes has drawn more than 1.7 million visits since April of last year, averaging nearly 5,000 people per day. The park's largest single-day crowd occurred during the San Francisco Half Marathon, which drew nearly 19,000 visits.

The Office of Elections now has 30 days to validate all the gathered signatures. If the signatures are verified successfully, the measure could appear before voters on the November ballot.