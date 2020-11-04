OPD investigate multiple shootings; security guard shot during attempted break-in of cannabis shop

Police in Oakland are investigating several late-night shootings at several crime scenes, including at a cannabis shop near the airport.

The first occurred in West Oakland about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, where two crime scenes emerged: One at 94th Avenue and International Boulevard and the second two blocks away at 92nd and Walnut Street. Two shooting victims were found there and both were rushed to Highland Hospital, video at the scene shows.

There are reports a police officer may have been involved in the shooting, but that's not confirmed yet.

And in East Oakland, a shooting was reported less than an hour later at 11:15 p.m.

Gunfire was reported on Baldwin Street near Oakland International Airport, where police said as many as 50 cars were parked outside a cannabis shop, as several people were trying to break in.

There are reports of up to 30 shots, which were exchanged between a security guard in the business and the looters.

The security guard was shot and taken to the hospital, and another victim that may be connected to the shooting also went to the hospital.

