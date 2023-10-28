OPD suspends auto crime reporting program less than a day after launch

Less than 24 hours after launching, Oakland Police Department has ended the social media crime reporting program.

OPD sent a notice Friday night saying it was deactivating the accounts called @OaklandAutoBurg that were created for the pilot program.

Witnesses to car break-ins should call 9-1-1 instead of sending messages to those deactivated accounts.

OPD did not give a reason as to why the program ended so abruptly.



