
OPD suspends auto crime reporting program less than a day after launch

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police suspend car break-in reporting program

Less than a day after launching the pilot program, the Oakland Police Department has ended its test program which encouraged people to report car break-ins if they witnessed them.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Less than 24 hours after launching, Oakland Police Department has ended the social media crime reporting program.

OPD sent a notice Friday night saying it was deactivating the accounts called @OaklandAutoBurg that were created for the pilot program.

Witnesses to car break-ins should call 9-1-1 instead of sending messages to those deactivated accounts.

OPD did not give a reason as to why the program ended so abruptly.


 