Open for business: San Francisco hair and nail salons, barber shops can operate outdoors

San Francisco on Tuesday moved forward with plans to reopen personal care services.

It's been a long, hard six months for massage studios, barber shops, and hair salons ordered shut at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All businesses in San Francisco are struggling, and while many have been able to reopen with modifications in place, providers of personal services like hair salons, barbershops and massage establishments have remained shuttered" — Mayor London Breed said on Friday when she first made the announcement.

The mayor said the impacts of that have been costly to business owners.

San Francisco officials now allow for those businesses to operate, but only outdoors and with preventive measures in place.

Employees must wear face coverings as do their clients and businesses can set up tents to block the sun or wind from customers, but they have to get approval and a permit from the city first, the Chronicle reports.

Outdoor gyms and fitness centers can reopen on September 9.

Businesses and personal care services that are now allowed include haircuts, barber services, massages, and nail services.